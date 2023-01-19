Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $100K Keno win
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $100K Keno win(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No further information was provided.

