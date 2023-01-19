Knight Hawks to broadcast select games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced Thursday a new broadcast rights deal, with select games airing on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

SSSEN is part of the FOX5 KVVU broadcast family, available on Cox Ch. 125 or over-the-air on 5.2. SSSEN will air five Knight Hawks home games in the upcoming season.

“We could not be more thrilled to join with our partners at FOX5 KVVU to kick off our second season of Knight Hawks football,” said Knight Hawks COO Chase Jolesch. “Last season, our fans learned firsthand how exciting and action packed IFL football is. For fans who can’t make it to the arena, we know that this SSSEN broadcast is going to bring that front-row football feeling right into your living room.”

KVVU FOX5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr said, “SSSEN continues the FOX5 tradition of delivering the most live and local content to our community. It’s our privilege to bring the exhilarating experience of seeing the Vegas Knight Hawks in action to the homes of our viewers.”

The following Knight Hawks games will be aired on SSSEN (subject to change) –

March 25 vs Iowa Barnstormers 7:00 p.m. PT

April 8 vs San Diego Strike Force 7:00 p.m. PT

May 13 vs Arizona Rattlers 7:00 p.m. PT

June 3 vs Tucson Sugar Skulls 7:00 p.m. PT

June 17 vs Bay Area Panthers 7:00 p.m. PT

