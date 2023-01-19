Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year.

According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

The parade, which kicks off the spring 2023 NASCAR Weekend, will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino, organizers said.

As part of the event, approximately 40 brightly colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Las Vegas Strip before making their way onto the Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue where they will then head for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The release says the haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.

For more information, visit: www.lvms.com.

