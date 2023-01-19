Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year.

According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

The parade, which kicks off the spring 2023 NASCAR Weekend, will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino, organizers said.

As part of the event, approximately 40 brightly colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Las Vegas Strip before making their way onto the Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue where they will then head for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The release says the haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.

For more information, visit: www.lvms.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Ralston, 33.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman
Vegas Knight Hawks to air select games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network.
Knight Hawks to broadcast select games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network
Las Vegas is seen at sunset in a 2019 file photo.
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies