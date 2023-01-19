Forecast Outlook- 1/19/2023

A cold storm diving in from the north will bring scattered showers across the area Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

Showers pick up this afternoon and evening with the potential for some snow flurries to mix in for some of the higher elevations around the Las Vegas Valley like Summerlin. No significant accumulation is expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. Up to 2 inches of snow is forecast at Red Rock with up to 4 inches at Mt. Charleston.

A few rain/snow mix showers are possible into early Friday morning before more sunshine returns. It will be a cold north wind blowing on Friday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Drier conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week. Look for more sunshine with high temperatures staying on the cool side with mid to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.