911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher and people on scene of a snowplow accident worked to help save 51-year-old Marvel star Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day near his Reno home.

Renner was clearing snow when he ended up being run over by his snowcat. A caller said Renner was bleeding and the dispatcher explained to the caller how to stop the bleeding by putting pressure on the wound with a towel. This is one exchange between the dispatcher and person who lives where the accident happened.

Caller: “He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso. His ribs, it looks like they may be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.”

Dispatcher: “Keep the pressure. If it keeps bleeding you’re probably not pressing hard enough. Remember to keep a firm steady pressure on the wound.”

Caller: “Yea, I understand.”

The dispatcher talked to the caller for several minutes as emergency crews made their way to the scene. She told the caller not to move Renner and said to reassure him help was on the way. The caller told Renner to “hang in there” and later told him this wasn’t the way he wanted to meet the actor.

Renner has since left the hospital and returned home after a couple of surgeries.

