Upstate lawmakers want drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

(WHSV)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent in a crash.

On Tuesday, Representatives Stewart Jones and Brian White introduced the bill, which would apply to crashes involving vehicles or boats, in the South Carolina House.

If a driver is convicted of reckless vehicular homicide while under the influence or convicted of reckless vehicular homicide with a past DUI conviction, the driver would have to pay child support to the victim’s children who are minors.

The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates high school.

The bill was referred to the House judiciary committee.

What do you think about the bill? Vote in the poll on the FOX Carolina homepage.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chef Guy Fieri arrives on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Nevada governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
UNLV Rebel Girls & Co again win first place in national championships
UNLV Rebel Girls & Co again win first place in national championships
LED panel testing underway at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LED panel testing underway at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas