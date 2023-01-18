UNLV Rebel Girls & Co again win first place in national championships

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV’s Rebel Girls & Company competitive dance team once again took home a national championship title.

The Rebel Girls & Company are known for their hip-hop dance routines that are performed at every men’s basketball home game and select football games, according to UNLV.

Over the weekend, the group competed in Orlando at the 2023 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

According to UNLV, the Rebel Girls & Company picked up first place in both D1A Game Day and Hip-Hop.

The first place finishes aren’t uncommon for the Rebel Girls & Company, as the group has previously won multiple national titles in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019. In 2020, UNLV says the team again earned a national crown with the Division IA Game Day title and second place in the hip hop category.

To learn more about the team, visit: https://www.unlvrebelgirls.com.

