Traffic shut down near Creech Air Force Base due to police activity

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The US-95 has closed down in both directions due to police activity near Creech Air Force Base Tuesday evening.

Nevada State Police are reporting the closure.

US-95 northbound at mile marker 19 and US-95 southbound at mile marker 122 is currently closed, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting ‘major delays.’

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

