Traffic shut down near Creech Air Force Base due to police activity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The US-95 has closed down in both directions due to police activity near Creech Air Force Base Tuesday evening.

Nevada State Police are reporting the closure.

US-95 NB at MM19 and US-95 SB at MM122 is currently closed for police activity.

(Near Creech Air Force Base)

US-95 northbound at mile marker 19 and US-95 southbound at mile marker 122 is currently closed, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting ‘major delays.’

Travel Alert: Police activity,



US-95 Closed North and South At Indian Springs (MM119-120)



Expect Major Delays



Plan Other Routes

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

