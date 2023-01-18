Traffic shut down near Creech Air Force Base due to police activity
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The US-95 has closed down in both directions due to police activity near Creech Air Force Base Tuesday evening.
Nevada State Police are reporting the closure.
US-95 northbound at mile marker 19 and US-95 southbound at mile marker 122 is currently closed, according to the agency’s Twitter account.
The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting ‘major delays.’
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
