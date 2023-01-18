Southern Nevada homeowners find ways to reduce water usage amid price increases, shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Protecting your trees and shrubs as higher water prices are being implemented is making homeowners consider getting rid of natural turf.

Removing natural grass is a great idea to conserve water but you’ll still need to water trees and shrubs.

“You’ll have to redesign your irrigation system,” according to Dr. Dale Devitt, professor at UNLV’s School of Life Sciences.

“You can’t expect a single bubbler on a 40-foot tree to deliver the right amount of water,” he said.

Devitt has written a book about selecting and maintaining trees in a desert climate.

He points out if a tree or shrub is not getting enough water it opens it up to insect attacks or fungal damage that could eventually kill the tree or shrub.

Devitt is a proponent of removing natural grass because it is a high water user.

He says you can go a long way in using water properly by doing some research on what you leave behind once you remove your natural turf.

“Their is a lot of information on the internet, but the university also provides a wide range of information,” he said.

