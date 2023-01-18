Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes.

Viewer Ninfa Daisy provided video that showed the animals walking through an intersection near Pebble and Maryland Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has shared tips in the past for residents who live near coyotes.

To read more, visit: https://www.ndow.org/blog/living-with-coyotes/#

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residents see pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
Residents see pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
Chef Guy Fieri arrives on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Nevada governor orders review, freeze of new regulations