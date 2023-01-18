Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes.
Viewer Ninfa Daisy provided video that showed the animals walking through an intersection near Pebble and Maryland Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife has shared tips in the past for residents who live near coyotes.
To read more, visit: https://www.ndow.org/blog/living-with-coyotes/#
