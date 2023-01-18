Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years.

According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month.

Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said in the post that they were unable to reach an agreement with their new landlord for when their lease expires at the end of the January.

In the post, Record City thanked their “loyal friends, neighbors, and customers” for “making the Charleston store a success for the past 35 years!”

Record City said in the post that the Charleston store was their very first location. They also said the location was the “oldest surviving record store in Las Vegas.”

According to Record City, customers will be able to find the same offerings at the location on 300 E. Sahara Avenue.

