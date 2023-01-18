Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after standoff in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested one man after a multi-hour standoff Wednesday.

At about 7:49 a.m., officers did a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive.

The man was found and he barricaded himself and refused to surrender to authorities, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and he was taken into custody around 2:19 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was provided as to what the man was wanted by police for.

