Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after standoff in west valley

(WDTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested one man after a multi-hour standoff Wednesday.

At about 7:49 a.m., officers did a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive.

The man was found and he barricaded himself and refused to surrender to authorities, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and he was taken into custody around 2:19 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was provided as to what the man was wanted by police for.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say
gavel
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
Generic music records are seen in this MGN file photo.
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
Residents see pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley