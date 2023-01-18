Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “mayor of Flavortown” is bringing a new restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Guy Fieri is set to open “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen” at Horseshoe Las Vegas this summer.

Caesars Entertainment said Fieri’s new restaurant “will be a prime destination for guests to watch sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s signature American-style cuisine and bold flavors.”

The company says Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will span 6,540 square feet and will seat up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area and rotunda.

According to the release, the restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar that will feature decorative liquor displays and LED screens to for sporting games.

“Like I always say, ‘Go Big or Go Home,’ and that’s exactly what we’re doin’ now by bringing Flavortown Sports Kitchen to Vegas, baby!” said Fieri. “Between my days as a UNLV Runnin’ Rebel, my flagship Guy’s Vegas at The LINQ and El Burro Borracho, Las Vegas is my second home. It’s about time we plant the Flavortown flag at the Horseshoe to create the best place to eat, drink, watch sports and bet in the city. Let’s go!”

The company says the new restaurant will open this summer.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will mark the celebrity chef’s third Las Vegas restaurant.

Horseshoe Las Vegas debuted on the Las Vegas Strip after the former Bally’s property underwent a complete transformation.

