Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The most exciting part? Shake it up!” Former Las Vegas bartender, Jason Puckly, is known as Sin City Bartender on TikTok, a platform where he’s gained nearly 2 million followers.

“I make primarily pop culture drinks so if its a video game or its a movie i make a drink for it so seeing the community come together help me create ideas it’s really fun,” said Puckly.

He’s made a name for himself on social media. Whether it’s a Pokémon drink to cyber punk drinks, he has over a million followers on TikTok.

“I never would’ve guessed that I’d be here so I truly think anybody can do it,” said Puckly, who creates concoctions right in his own kitchen.

Puckly is originally from Columbus, Ohio.

“Ohio is fun but its not a place to be a bartender why not go to Vegas moved here and started working then the pandemic hit so what now,” said Puckly.

“What now” is the question that sparked it all for Puckly, who has been in Las Vegas for four years now.

Puckly says his creative side comes through with every drink.

“I can make a call of duty drink any day of the year where its going to work out where - where as some anime you have to be right on top of it and get it while it’s trending while the hypes there,” said Puckly.

But something he does different is cater to the younger generation and those who want to maybe stray from drinking alcohol.

He says there needs to be more opportunities for people who want to enjoy a non-alcoholic drink or mocktail with their friends.

“There’s a lot of people over 21 than don’t consume alcohol there’s kids there’s all sorts of reasons not to drink i wanted to cater to those people and give them something fun too,” said Puckly.

And while Las Vegas is probably not the ideal place for people trying to consume less or no alcohol, Puckly believes its important.

