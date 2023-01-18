BLM now accepting permits for Burning Man

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Brad Horn, File)(AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has announced it will accept commercial activity permits for Burning Man 2023.

Those interested will need to apply for a Special Recreation Permit with the Black Rock Field Office.

“Special Recreation Permits are issued to businesses, organizations, and individuals to allow the use of specific public land for commercial use and provide resource protection measures to ensure the future enjoyment of those resources by the public,” said District Manager Anne-Marie Sharkey.

All vendors will need to submit their applications by 4:30 p.m. April 7. Returning applicants must be considered in good standing with the BLM to be considered.

New or returning applicants may apply by filling out and returning a 2930-1 Form to:

Attn. Burning Man Vendor Permit 2023

Black Rock Field Office

5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

The permit application can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Legal pot purchases in Vermont are just three months away and the state is busy handing out...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pesticide
Job application
Nevada DETR reports rise in unemployment
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna adds second Las Vegas show to tour
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
Michael Ralston, 33.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman