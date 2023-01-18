About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13/3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Rangers at Catalina State Park say about 300 campers are stranded, and the park north of Tucson is closed because of flooding.

Park rangers said they hoped to have all of the campers out by Wednesday evening, and they expect the park to reopen on Thursday. It’s been closed since Monday morning after heavy rains caused a wash to flood.

The flow of the wash is slowing (see video of conditions yesterday vs. present). As soon as the floodwater recedes, our Construction Services team will clear mud/debris from the wash with our heavy equipment so the park can reopen. Currently, campers can walk across. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/NZN92ojzkA — Arizona State Parks (@AZStateParks) January 18, 2023

Water, mud, and sand are so deep that even cars with four-wheel drive or lifted trucks cannot get through. Rangers say this happens regularly, especially during the monsoon.

There are plans and a budget to build a bridge over the wash soon. Park officials hope the bridge will solve the common flooding occurrence.

Catalina State Park is located next to the Town of Oro Valley, just north of Tucson. (AZFamily)

