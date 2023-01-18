2 bodies found in home near Stallion Mountain following welfare check

2 bodies found in home near Stallion Mountain following welfare check
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from an employer. The company reported that an employee had not been showing up to work.

When police showed up at the house the discovery was made.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene due to suspicious circumstances.

At this time the cause of death is unknown.

Check back for updates.

