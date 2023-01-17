Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape.

“It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the walk in it,” said David Allen.

David Allen was in shock when he saw the truck, all the items and sentimental values for the annual walk to defeat ALS, gone.

“Those are the final things for lots of people that have passed away. those are the last things we have to remember them by,” said Allen.

The truck vanished on Nov. 13 near Twain Avenue and South Pecos Road. Metro police say they found it roughly one mile from Allen’s home on Jan. 10 near Twain and Boulder Highway.

“Amazing,” said Allen. “I just am amazed.”

Allen said the truck now looks completely different and was returned with damage to both the inside and out.

“There was a full camper shell that covered the back of it that is still missing,” said Allen.

Also still missing are the sentimental items from ALS patients that have passed.

“There were worker kind of things that were left in it,” said Allen. “It appears they were using it on job sites and things of that nature.”

Between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of items were stolen from the truck and the association says they are always in need of donations.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.