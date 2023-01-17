LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A property located near the Strip announced on Tuesday that it will be transforming into “Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel.”

According to a news release, the Artisan Hotel Boutique will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation as it transforms into The Lexi.

The release says that plans for The Lexi will turn the property into a “new 64-room hotel concept that will be the first in Las Vegas to introduce the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality.”

As part of the property, The Lexi will feature all new guest rooms and suites and will include an entire fourth floor that will be designated as cannabis-friendly.

Developers say that rooms located on the pot-friendly fourth floor will feature “a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs Advanced Oxidation Cell (AOC) technology.”

The release says that the property will “normalize the idea of cannabis in travel” with a debut set for spring of this year.

The property will also launch a spring/summer pool party season, according to the release.

Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ (The Lexi/Elevations Hotels and Resorts)

Developers say that the property will feature a Cajun-inspired steakhouse concept that will be led by Executive Chef Jordan Savell, who participated in season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen.

The Lexi, which will be part of Elevation Hotels & Resorts, is the “brainchild” of Elevations president and CEO, Alex Rizk.

The release notes that Rizk “cultivated the cannabis forward hospitality experience with his first undertaking, The Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix.”

“The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space, but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travelers,” notes Rizk. “With The Lexi our goal is to provide guests with something truly new in Las Vegas. We plan to personalize the guest experience through our unique Elevations Nation membership clubs, as well as through our distinctive on-property programming, and via partnerships within the community.”

For more information, visit: www.lexilasvegas.com

