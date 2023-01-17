Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in.

According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”

In order to complete the study, WalletHub says its researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

The study found that the number 1 worst state to drive in was Hawaii, while Iowa is allegedly the best state to drive in, according to WalletHub.

To view the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012

