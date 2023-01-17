Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot among headliners for Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival

Mariah Carey performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at...
Mariah Carey performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the Lovers & Friends festival has announced that the event will return to Las Vegas in May.

According to a news release, “following enormous success with its inaugural year,” Lovers & Friends will be held May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Organizers say this year’s event will feature a “massive collection of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest artists” who will “highlight the ongoing evolution of the genres.”

According to the release, the Lovers & Friends 2023 event will feature 45 artists, with Missy Elliott, Usher and Mariah Carey expected to headline the event.

In addition, organizers say additional performances will include Pitbull, 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera and Miguel, among many others.

Presale for the May event will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at www.loversandfriendsfest.com. The release notes that any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m. that same day.

Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down, the release says.

