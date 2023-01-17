Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7.

The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour will take fans on her “artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the release.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at axs.com.

