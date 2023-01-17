Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot.

According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000.

A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on Twitter shows the guest hit a royal flush to claim the jackpot worth $34,159.73.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.