Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot

Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot(Green Valley Ranch/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot.

According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000.

A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on Twitter shows the guest hit a royal flush to claim the jackpot worth $34,159.73.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’
Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
NDOC USE OF FORCE - VOD - clipped version
New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues