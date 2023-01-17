Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot.
According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000.
A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on Twitter shows the guest hit a royal flush to claim the jackpot worth $34,159.73.
No further information was provided.
