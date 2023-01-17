Forecast Outlook- 1/17/2023

A few scattered showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon and evening. More sunshine returns on Wednesday before a cold system dives in from the north on Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our local mountains through 6 p.m. where an additional 4 inches of snow is forecast. Around the Las Vegas Valley, a few linger raindrops continue into the evening.

Skies turn mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs holding in the low 50s.

The cold air sticks around on Thursday with some moisture moving back into the area. Scattered showers return with the potential for some snow flurries to mix in for some of the higher elevations around the Las Vegas Valley like Summerlin. At this point, no significant accumulation is expected.

Drier conditions will persist this weekend with daytime highs in the low 50s. The mornings will be chilly with low temperatures in the mid to low 30s and upper 20s.

