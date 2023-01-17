Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that the crash occurred at about 4:04 a.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.

Investigators found evidence that the driver of a sedan struck a male on a bicycle at the intersection before it overturned onto its side.

The bicyclist, only described as male, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Jessica Saitta, 35, of Las Vegas, is charged with reckless driving resulting in death and driving under the influence. She is being held without bond as of Tuesday evening.

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction of 2023. The incident remains under investigation.

