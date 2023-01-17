Drive to Mt. Charleston busy amid Winter weather storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eighteen inches of snow over the weekend was just too good to pass up for skiers and snowboarders up on Mt. Charleston.

It was a busy day up at Lee Canyon but getting there you needed to prepare.

Winter driving conditions were in place meaning police were checking to make sure that motorists had either 4-wheel drive or winter tires and chains.

The drive Monday was challenging in the morning with heavy fog and mist along Lee Canyon Road.

About three miles into the drive on Lee Canyon Road heavy fog reduced visibility to near zero.

On Kyle Canyon Road heading up to the Town of Mt. Charleston, it wasn’t so much the fog and mist that was challenging motorists.

Rain was falling up to around the 4 thousand-foot levels.

From there the rain and cooler temperatures made for slippery driving conditions.

More mountain snow is possible this week with another system moving into our area.

