Cone Zone: Confusing signs located along I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5′s Cone Zone traveled to Primm and crossed the state line to find out why Caltrans placed signs along the I-15 that are facing backwards.

Although you can’t see them because they’re facing backwards, the giant signs instruct drivers that traveling on the shoulder is allowed from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Cone Zone wondered when California will start to implement the driving on the shoulder plan that was mentioned by Governor Newsom in December 2021, when he discussed in a press conference that “repaving, restriping and using that shoulder as a third lane during peak hours.”

However, “when” seems to be the $64,000 question, as the Cone Zone wondered what happened to implementing the plan.

There was so much hype from both the Nevada and California governors in 2021 to get the project completed, so Cone Zone went to NDOT first to see if they had any answers.

According to Justin Hopkins from NDOT, “Caltrans finished about a mile into California. They’re still waiting to complete that project. There are some environmental concerns that they have to study.”

What remains unclear is what environmental concerns need to be studied, as Caltrans quickly added a third traffic lane for a 1-mile section into California then just stopped, even though it’s the exact same desert environment where they already widened the freeway.

When reached by the Cone Zone for comment, Caltrans officials didn’t want to go on camera for the story. However, officials said the “signs are related to the opening of a third southbound lane for five miles from the state line to the Agricultural Inspection Station. The timing of which is still being determined.”

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.