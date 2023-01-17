Comedian Leslie Jones announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, Leslie Jones, has announced she will perform in Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to a news release, Jones will make her venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a show on Friday, May 26.

Jones says she will bring her beloved comedic style to the stage in a one-night-only presentation of her Leslie Jones: Live Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit virginhotelslv.com.

