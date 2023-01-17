Colts’ Jim Irsay to host free concert, museum of memorabilia items in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, is bringing his traveling museum of “iconic artifacts” to downtown Las Vegas for a free event.

According to a news release, the free, one-night-only event will be held March 4 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The exhibit will feature items from the Jim Irsay Collection, “a traveling museum of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture.”

The release says that in addition to the museum items, the event will also feature a free concert by The Jim Irsay Band, which features “Irsay on vocals, Kenny Aronoff on drums (Sir Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Bob Dylan), Tom Bukovac on guitar (played on over 700 albums with major artists), Mike Mills on bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.), Danny Nucci on guitar & saxophone (actor, Titanic, The Rock), Michael Ramos on keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon), Carmella Ramsey on violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John), Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar & vocals (five-time GRAMMY nominee) and Mike Wanchic on guitar (Mellencamp).”

The band will also be joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Colts' Jim Irsay hosting free event in downtown Las Vegas (Jim Irsay Collection)

“I began this collection to preserve and share historic artifacts with others in hopes of telling stories of our shared past and culture and inspiring people to dream big and strive for great things in life,” Irsay said. “I am only a steward of this collection, so it’s my job to share it with as many people as I can. That’s why we’re so excited to bring our show to friends and fans in Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals of the world.”

In 2022, according to the release, Guitar Magazine highlighted Irsay’s collection of guitars as “The Greatest Guitars on Earth.”

Colts' Jim Irsay hosting free event in downtown Las Vegas (Jim Irsay Collection)

Organizers say that while the event is free and open to the public, tickets are required. Capacity for the event is limited and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to items ranging from The Beatles ro Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain, Irsay’s collection also features an 1823 William J. Stone printing of the Declaration of Independence, Handwritten documents and artifacts from Susan B. Anthony, a game-used bat from Jackie Robinson and Sylvester Stallone’s original manuscript notes for the movie Rocky, among numerous other items.

Colts’ Jim Irsay to host free concert, museum of memorabilia items in downtown Las Vegas (Jim Irsay Collection)

To reserve a ticket, visit jimirsaycollection.com or Eventbrite.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.