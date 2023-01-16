Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023.

According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.

The group notes on its website that if sessions are fully booked, interested participants can join a wait list.

In order to participate, students must be age 21 or younger with a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license.

According to the group, the Driver’s Edge class “teaches real life emergency avoidance and response techniques and overall driver safety.”

The free events include the following elements, according to Driver’s Edge:

- Classroom and behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction on skid control, evasive lane change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions (with extra emphasis on pedestrian awareness and fatigued driving), plus written tests designed to test knowledge both before and after students are behind the wheel;

- Law enforcement interaction, including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety;

- Proper car maintenance session

For more information on the program and to sign up for an event, visit: https://driversedge.org/our-events/

