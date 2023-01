LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management is advising that the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed for the remainder of Monday.

According to officials, the closure is due to “weather causing unsafe conditions.”

