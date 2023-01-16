Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin.

According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022.

Police say that in each event, the suspects have gained access to the targeted residences through a desert area, golf courses or walking paths.

According to LVMPD, detectives are canvasing the affected areas to locate any videos, photos or information which can lead to the identification of the possible suspects.

“Additional patrols have been established within the Summerlin Area Command and Major Case Protocol has been enacted,” the department said in the release.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Summerlin Area Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-9455or by email at SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

