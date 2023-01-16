Forecast Outlook-1/15/23

Yet another storm system is bearing down on our area with showers likely to move in overnight Sunday.

This system is expected to bring widespread valley rain with heavier rain on the west side Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our local mountains as well.

Lee Canyon picked up more than 15 inches from the last few storms with the potential for another 10-12″ through Tuesday.

Wind will also be an issue as we expect gust up to 23 MPH in Las Vegas, much stronger in our local mountains.

Tuesday we could still have some lingering showers in the morning. Skies will start to clear by the afternoon.

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine but much cooler temperatures as we drop into the low 50′s with our daytime high.

There is a slight chance of more rain Thursday afternoon.

