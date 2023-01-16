Ethel M to host Valentine’s Day ‘Lights of Love’ display in Cactus Garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ethel M Chocolates will once again celebrate Valentine’s Day by hosting a “Lights of Love” display in its famous Cactus Garden.

According to Ethel M, the property’s 3-acre Cactus Garden will light up for the Valentine’s Day holiday by featuring half a million “twinkling, romantic lights.”

Ethel M says the “Lights of Love” display will also feature a new “lighted heart” Instagrammable moment.

According to Ethel M, the “Lights of Love” display will be available for viewing from Feb. 3-14. The lights will be turned on from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly.

Similar to its holiday display, Ethel M says that while reservations will not be required this year, there will be a required $1 entrance fee per person, which can be paid with either cash or credit card. The company says 100% of the proceeds from the entrance fee will benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

Ethel M is located at at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson.

