Dolan Springs AZ woman arrested, 43 dogs rescued from home covered in filth

Betty Lynn Fuchsel
Betty Lynn Fuchsel(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Dolan Springs, AZ woman faces 43 counts of felony animal cruelty after that many dogs were rescued from her home on Jan. 11, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, also faces several charges for failure to appear after being cited for dogs running at large and attacking livestock in the area of North Garnet Drive and North Kathleen Drive.

Deputies arrested Fuchsel and served a warrant at her property where they discovered floors covered in feces, trash and urine. Several dogs were found locked up inside the home and in vehicles with no access to food or water.

The dogs, found emaciated and neglected, were seized and several were taken for emergency veterinarian care.

As of Monday, she is being held at the Mohave County Jail without bond.

