Bengals a rare underdog going into Bills matchup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will go into Buffalo on Divisional Round Sunday as something they have not often been this season - the underdog.

FanDuel, Bet MGM and Caesars Sportsbook all have the Bengals as four-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills as of Monday. Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has the Bills favored by 6.5 points, according to Vegas Insider.

Going into a game as the underdog has been very rare for Joe Burrow and the Bengals this season.

There have been only three games in which the Bengals were not the favorites to win. One of those times was against the team they now find themselves playing on Sunday.

As the underdog, Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread in games that were completed.

Week 5: Bengals +3 at Baltimore Ravens - Bengals covered

Week 13: Bengals +2.5 vs Kansas City Chiefs - Bengals covered

Week 17: Bengals +2.5 vs Buffalo Bills - game canceled

Sunday’s game from Orchard Park, New York, begins at 3 p.m.

"You drive through the tailgate, there's all sorts of colorful gestures your way. There might be some skin."#Bengals captain Ted Karras, who played 6 seasons in the AFC East, on what it's likes to play in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/zVUXhHQYTj — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2023

The winner of the Bengals and Bills game will face the winner of the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

If the Bengals and Chiefs win, the AFC Championship would be in Kansas City. A Bengals and Jaguars win would bring the AFC Championship game to Paycor Stadium.

