Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Keanakakoi Crater
Keanakakoi Crater(National Park Service/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Arizona died Sunday at a lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said.

A spokeswoman said the 70-year-old died from apparent natural causes at the Keanakakoi lava viewing overlook.

It happened around 11 p.m.

He was with his family at the time.

Bystanders called 911 and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medics arrived.

Despite further CPR, the man was pronounced dead and taken to the Hilo Medical Center.

No additional details have been provided.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cone Zone: Confusing signs located along I-15 near Primm
Cone Zone: Confusing signs located along I-15 near Primm
Cone Zone: Confusing signs located along I-15 near Primm
Cone Zone: Confusing signs located along I-15 near Primm
Mariah Carey performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at...
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot among headliners for Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks during the Hall of Fame ring ceremony for Peyton...
Colts’ Jim Irsay to host free concert, museum of memorabilia items in downtown Las Vegas
Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’
Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’