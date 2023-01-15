Furry friends at Bearizona having “snow” much fun

Kari St. Clair at Bearizona said around one foot of snow fell in less than 24 hours at the 160 acre wildlife park.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bearizona had to close on Sunday due to snow and ice that forced road closures throughout northern Arizona regions.

Just because the park closed for guests, however, doesn’t mean that the furry friends stopped their fun! Kari St. Clair at Bearizona said around one foot of snow fell in less than 24 hours at the 160-acre wildlife park.

Animals at Bearizona had fun in the snow during Sunday's winter storm.
Animals at Bearizona had fun in the snow during Sunday's winter storm.(Arizona's Family)

When the weather clears up a bit, Bearizona welcomes guests seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to drive through more than 3 miles of Ponderosa Pines and explore the wildlife living in the park. After the drive, there are still more animals to be seen at the 20-acre walk-thru park at Fort Bearizona.

A bighorn sheep playing in the snow at Bearizona.
A bighorn sheep playing in the snow at Bearizona.(Arizona's Family)

General admission for adults on weekdays is $30, and on weekends, $35. Child and senior discounts are available. Click here for tickets and map information for your adventure to Williams!

