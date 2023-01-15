Forecast Outlook-1/15/23

Pretty quiet start to Sunday with some sunny breaks forecast for the day.

By Sunday night mountain snow and valley rain could return. If not Sunday Monday, Martin Luther King Day conditions are forecast to be wet.

The system that will bring more rain to the valley will slide east by Tuesday.

Some lingering rain could stick around early Tuesday but then this pattern of wet weather pushes away.

As for the Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains, that is forecast to expire Tuesday afternoon.

In the wake of the system moving off daytime temperatures will drop to the low 50′s the rest of the week. Evening temperatures could dip close to the freezing mark by next Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.