Forecast Outlook-1/14/23

The active weather pattern we are in will stick around until Tuesday.

Expect a break Sunday.

It won’t last long.

A second wave of drizzle slides into our area Sunday night into Monday, Martin Luther King Day.

For the Las Vegas valley we expect to see more rain.

The main concern could be the lowering of the snow level in the Spring Mountains where it could drop to between 4 and 5 thousand feet.

By Tuesday the system will have past us and the cold front associated with the low will drop our daytime temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Daytime highs will trend a few degrees below normal for the week ahead.

