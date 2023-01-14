EXCLUSIVE: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cordero James or CJ, a social media influencer who has garnered millions of fans on YouTube, is recovering at Sunrise Hospital after being shot at his home in Henderson.

”They just started yelling at me I jumped up and they started firing at me so I just started fighting both of them off, it was two guys I got my hand on the right guys gun and my left hand on the left guys gun and they’re just shooting shooting shooting shooting shooting everywhere,” said Cordero James.

His reputation is known for being a good father and making vlogs for all ages.

“I post videos every day because I live a luxurious life but I don’t have enemies,” said CJ.

Police call this a targeted attack, CJ was shot four times in his legs.

He said what happened Thursday morning is something he never thought would happen.

“I’m definitely in pain, tired, I’m still in shock,” said CJ.

At 3 in the morning, two men in all black jumped broke through his window and proceeded to go to his room all the way up on the third floor.

“They literally kicked in my door so I had no time to react I was sleeping so I had no time to react I was wondering is this a dream? I felt like I was in a dream where you can’t move,” said CJ.

CJ said his instincts came into play.

“They hit me here and I fell. When I fell my reaction was to go to my nightstand, me falling reminded me I have my own protection, I have a CCW. I started shooting back and both ran out of the room falling down the stairs. One of them fell through the garage wall,” said CJ.

Alexis Lohmier, his girlfriend, has lived in Henderson her whole life, and she has never seen or heard anything like this. “After the crime scene and all the detectives left his assistant went to the house to grab his belongings. I seen from FaceTime the worst crime scene I had ever seen in my life, there was blood everywhere,” said Alexis.

Police said this was a targeted attack, CJ’s home is in a heavily secured neighborhood in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

Nothing was taken from the home.

“I have two SUVs in the garage opened both the trunks looking for God knows what there’s nothing in there they didn’t take any of my jewelry I have a million dollars in jewelry in my closet,” said CJ.

While the investigation continues, CJ believes it’s because he is a social media influencer. He believes the people who targeted him knew of his status.

“I definitely don’t feel safe it’s me personally I think the neighborhood is safe but me being a celebrity and always online I’m very flashy I do wear jewelry maybe I’m not the right person for that neighborhood,” said CJ.

CJ, who is a father of three, had his daughter at home prior to the shooting, he said he’s grateful they were not there during the shooting.

As for plans, he plans to stay in Las Vegas but will be leaving his current home. He hopes the suspects will be found. We’ll keep you updated on this story.

