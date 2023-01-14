Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him.

“We just had a simple, very happy life… and it’s just gone now for nothing,” said Angela Dominguez, Jonet Dominguez’s wife.

Jonet’s life revolved around two things: his family and his faith.

“He loved the lord. He lived his life for the lord. After that was his family,” Angela explained. His 10 children are now left without a father. His wife Angela shared her kids still don’t understand.

“For my younger ones, I had to have my pastor come and help me break the news to them because I just couldn’t do it,” Angela told FOX5.

Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday night to pray and light candles. A line of tow truck lights flashed toward the heavens parked along the street.

“He is with God right now… he is looking from heaven, looking to us,” said

Co-worker Luis De La Cruz. De La Cruz said Jonet was like a brother.

Jaton Herder is now charged with Jonet’s murder. Police say he fled the scene after the shooting but was tracked down in Henderson by a multi-jurisdictional task force and arrested.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Jonet’s family.

