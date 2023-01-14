Havasu Falls welcomes back visitors Feb. 1 after 3-year closure

Breath-taking Havasu Falls is located on Havasupai Tribal Land.
Havasu Falls will reopen to tourists starting Feb. 1, 2023. (Source: AZ Corporation Commission)(AZ Corporation Commission)
HAVASUPAI FALLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Havasupai Tribal Council announced that the beautiful Havasu Falls, which runs into the Grand Canyon, will reopen to tourism for the first time in three years. But not everyone will be allowed to visit.

In a Facebook post, the Havasupai Tribal Council said there are no new reservations or permits for 2023. Only reservation holders impacted by the COVID-19 tourism suspension have a confirmed reservation to visit between Feb. 1-May 31, 2023.

However, if your trip was not postponed due to the COVID-19 closure, you can visit the cancellation/transfer list to view any new reservations for the campground or lodge. The list updates every morning at 8 a.m. Arizona time. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one.

“This has been a trying experience for all involved, and we appreciate your patience as we move through this transition. However, there are many positive things as a result,” the tribal council explained. “This is truly a great time to visit, and please know that we are eager to welcome tourists back to our beautiful Reservation.”

In March 2020, the Havasupai Nation was on lockdown and suspended all tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the closure was extended several times, the tribe also experienced legal issues, resulting in a switch of tourism operators.

