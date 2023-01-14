Forecast Outlook-1/14/23

A Pacific trough in going to bring us some wet weather Saturday into Sunday.

The system is packing even more moisture than anything we’ve seen the past two weeks.

There is a winter storm warning for our local mountains where we could see several inches of snow below 7000′ and 12 to 18″ about 7000′.

The system will dry up for a few hours late Sunday with another round of rain coming in for Martin Luther King Day.

Total rainfall for the Las Vegas valley between Saturday and Tuesday morning could exceed a half inch.

Wind will also be a factor with gusts at 20 MPH Saturday then breezy to windy conditions Sunday and Martin Luther King Day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, could see some lingering showers in the early morning then gradually clearing.

A weak area of high pressure builds in the remainder of week with the chance of yet more rain working its way toward by next weekend although the computer models disagree on what impact it will have on our area.

We’ll have a better handle on the rain potential by Wednesday.

