Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air

FOX5 Drone shot of Sam Boyd Stadium
FOX5 Drone shot of Sam Boyd Stadium(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts.

It also served the public during the Covid pandemic with May 2021 commencement ceremonies for social distancing purposes and was a Covid testing site.

But UNLV partnered with the Raiders and Allegiant stadium, which UNLV football now calls home. Now some are wondering what will happen with Sam Boyd Stadium.

FOX5 reached out to UNLV several times to ask about Sam Boyd’s future. We asked if the land could be sold, if the stadium will be torn down or if UNLV has received any offers to use the facility for other purposes.

“Sam Boyd Stadium is not operational, and UNLV is considering options for the future of the facility and the property,” said Director of Public Affairs Francis McCabe.

No other specifics were given about what could happen next.

