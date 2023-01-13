Forecast Outlook- 1/12/2023

We keep it dry through Friday with skies staying mostly cloudy. The next round of rain for Las Vegas arrives Saturday evening.

The wind will stay light as the clouds roll through on Friday. Forecast high temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The first of two storms over the next 5 days arrives on Saturday. If you’re getting outside on Saturday, the morning or early afternoon will be your best bet. Rain will be ramping up after sunset across the Las Vegas Valley. Rain will continue into early Sunday morning before fewer scattered showers during the day on Sunday. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 50s for your weekend with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The second storm arrives on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Look for increasing showers with the breeze sticking around. High temperatures hold in the mid 50s. We’ll keep the chance of showers in the Tuesday forecast before drier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday next week.

