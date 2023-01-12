UMC to host career fair after Desert Springs Hospital layoffs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Desert Springs Hospital announced mass layoffs, University Medical Center will hold a career fair for those affected.

The event will be held Jan. 19 through Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 then 3 p.m. to 6 both days at UMC’s Delta Point Building at 901 Rancho Lane.

Interviews will be conducted throughout the event and on-the-spot offers are possible. The event is exclusively for those impacted by the Desert Springs layoffs.

UMC has more than 400 job openings in the following departments:

Nursing and Off-Site Clinics, including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers

Anesthesiology, including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists

Radiology, including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists

Surgical Services, including positions for Surgical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians and Surgical First Assistants

Pharmacy, including positions for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

Environmental Services

Food Services

Rehabilitation Services

Desert Springs employees can register online on UMC’s website.

