UMC to host career fair after Desert Springs Hospital layoffs

By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Desert Springs Hospital announced mass layoffs, University Medical Center will hold a career fair for those affected.

The event will be held Jan. 19 through Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 then 3 p.m. to 6 both days at UMC’s Delta Point Building at 901 Rancho Lane.

Interviews will be conducted throughout the event and on-the-spot offers are possible. The event is exclusively for those impacted by the Desert Springs layoffs.

UMC has more than 400 job openings in the following departments:

  • Nursing and Off-Site Clinics, including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers
  • Anesthesiology, including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists
  • Radiology, including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists
  • Surgical Services, including positions for Surgical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians and Surgical First Assistants
  • Pharmacy, including positions for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians
  • Environmental Services
  • Food Services
  • Rehabilitation Services

Desert Springs employees can register online on UMC’s website.

