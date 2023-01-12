UMC to host career fair after Desert Springs Hospital layoffs
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Desert Springs Hospital announced mass layoffs, University Medical Center will hold a career fair for those affected.
The event will be held Jan. 19 through Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 then 3 p.m. to 6 both days at UMC’s Delta Point Building at 901 Rancho Lane.
Interviews will be conducted throughout the event and on-the-spot offers are possible. The event is exclusively for those impacted by the Desert Springs layoffs.
UMC has more than 400 job openings in the following departments:
- Nursing and Off-Site Clinics, including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers
- Anesthesiology, including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists
- Radiology, including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists
- Surgical Services, including positions for Surgical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians and Surgical First Assistants
- Pharmacy, including positions for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians
- Environmental Services
- Food Services
- Rehabilitation Services
Desert Springs employees can register online on UMC’s website.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.