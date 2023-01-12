‘Sip & Paint with Purpose’ event to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit

By Matt Kling
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local winery is teaming up with a local nonprofit to host a ‘Sip & Paint with a Purpose’ event this weekend.

Vegas Valley Winery is teaming up with Paint with Jenny for the fundraiser this Friday, January 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at their winery near Warm Springs and Eastern. Proceeds benefit Lift One Up, a nonprofit that mentors women in the valley.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

