Sheriff: Maricopa County detention officer who tried to smuggle meth, fentanyl inside jail arrested

Scanning machines will be installed at Maricopa County jails after a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in drugs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Wednesday that a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in about 100 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine into a Phoenix jail.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said 26-year-old Andres Salazar, who worked at Lower Buckeye jail, had been arrested around 3:20 p.m., about 10 minutes before the press conference started. Penzone said the former detention officer “recently worked with inmates and some folks on the outside” but says his office has strong reason to believe this was Salazar’s first attempt. Salazar was hired in 2019.

The investigation spanned at least four weeks. “This young man, whatever lead him to make this decision, will now not only lose his career but most likely the future that he has for himself is definitely going to be hindered,” Penzone said.

Salazar was paid $1,000 to smuggle in the drugs but was stopped in the parking lot by officers, according to Penzone. “A 26 year-old young man by all accounts and purposes has basically destroyed his career and his life. Number two, a trusted member of this organization was willing to do something so egregious that it could have cost people their lives to include the people that stood right next to him. And that disgusts me,” said Penzone.

With the arrest, Penzone said his office will buy and install new scanning devices in jails and scan detention officers. Former Phoenix assistant police chief Andy Anderson says actions like installing the scanning machines are part of holding law enforcement officers to a higher standard of conduct. “The processes they go through to get hired, and then the process of the scrutiny they go through while on the job is probably higher than most professions out there,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Penzone’s message to other detention officers is simple. “It’s damn important. And you better be committed to why we’re doing it. Otherwise, find a door. I don’t want you,” he said. Salazar was booked on charges of possession of drugs, promoting prison contraband and transporting drugs for sale.

