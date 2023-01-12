Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 3 Las Vegas Strip shows

FILE - Ringo Starr presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards...
FILE - Ringo Starr presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beatles legend Ringo Starr is bringing his His All Starr Band to the Las Vegas Strip for three shows over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, comprised of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, shared Thursday that their upcoming spring tour will include three shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian.

The release says the performances will be held May 24, 26 and 27, with the shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

The release says tickets start at $69, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

For more information, visit: www.RingoStarr.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police: Suspect dismembered man, put body in barrel for being alleged ‘snitch’
'Sip & Paint with Purpose' event to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit
‘Sip & Paint with Purpose’ event to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit
'Sip & Paint with Purpose' event to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit
'Sip & Paint with Purpose' event to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit
DESERT SPRINGS LAYOFFS - VOD - clipped version
970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital