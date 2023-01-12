Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 3 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beatles legend Ringo Starr is bringing his His All Starr Band to the Las Vegas Strip for three shows over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, comprised of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, shared Thursday that their upcoming spring tour will include three shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian.

The release says the performances will be held May 24, 26 and 27, with the shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

The release says tickets start at $69, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

For more information, visit: www.RingoStarr.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.